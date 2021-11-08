Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $28.22

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SRAD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.96. 1,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,100. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

