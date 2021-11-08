Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Target Price at C$22.82

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE TPZ traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.62. 377,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,772. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.05. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$13.42 and a one year high of C$19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

