Analysts Set Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $31.73

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,805. Turing has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

