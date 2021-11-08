Analysts Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $20.50 on Monday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

