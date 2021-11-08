Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT at $3.44

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.44.

WLDBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $3.10 on Friday. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

