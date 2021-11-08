Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $166.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $173.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/18/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -140.56 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $201.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

