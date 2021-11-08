Analyzing Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) & China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Afya has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Afya and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 18.27% 9.43% 5.51% China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Afya and China Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $233.20 million 6.49 $56.66 million $0.51 31.84 China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.16 $22.52 million $0.27 8.59

Afya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Online Education Group. China Online Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Afya and China Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Afya presently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 92.43%. China Online Education Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.93%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Afya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Afya beats China Online Education Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

