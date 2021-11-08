Analyzing Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ecoark alerts:

This table compares Ecoark and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark 14.19% -64.87% -33.90% Comstock Resources -35.38% 26.10% 5.49%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.86%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Ecoark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 6.79 -$20.89 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $858.20 million 2.63 -$52.42 million ($2.36) -4.10

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Ecoark on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.