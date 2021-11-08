Analyzing Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Focus Financial Partners and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $68.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and GCM Grosvenor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 3.55 $28.05 million $0.12 554.88 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.19 $4.05 million N/A N/A

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.39% 26.45% 7.21% GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats GCM Grosvenor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

