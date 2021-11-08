Analyzing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nikola and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 8 2 0 2.20 Stellantis 0 0 10 0 3.00

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $17.11, suggesting a potential upside of 30.22%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Stellantis.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -55.23% -50.79% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 58,145.08 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -11.04 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.42 $33.13 million $1.36 15.02

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Nikola on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

