Analyzing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.29 million 823.51 -$529.82 million N/A N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.66 billion 0.60 -$3.99 billion $2.45 3.73

Northwest Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -34,505.68% N/A -1,094.93% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 4.47% 23.53% 5.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northwest Biotherapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 5 0 0 2.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L. Boynton on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

