Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.