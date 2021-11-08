Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Down 5.9%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.36. Approximately 840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 103,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $604.32 million, a PE ratio of -102.14, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 182.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

