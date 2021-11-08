APIX (APIX) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $908,017.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00224339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00095347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

