Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $134,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $151.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

