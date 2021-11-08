Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

AAPL opened at $151.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.70. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.