Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

NYSE:AIT opened at $103.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.58. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

