AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Andrew Karam Sells 2,800 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $280,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Andrew Karam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $2,931,090.05.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.