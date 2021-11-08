AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Andrew Karam Sells 2,800 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $280,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Andrew Karam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $2,931,090.05.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00.
Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
