Apria (NYSE:APR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.86.

Apria stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 507.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $52,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock worth $4,443,985.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

