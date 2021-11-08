Apron Network Market Capitalization Tops $6.31 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apron Network has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $1.34 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

