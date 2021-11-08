AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report $804.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $828.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $749.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after buying an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR opened at $131.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $118.61 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.