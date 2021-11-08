Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $192.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $175.03 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

