AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

