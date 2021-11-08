AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Life Storage worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

