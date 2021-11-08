AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $380.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $379.41 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

