AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,197 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Customers Bancorp worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

CUBI opened at $59.24 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

