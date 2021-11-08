AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 290,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

