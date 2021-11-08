AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 35,933 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,933 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 98.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3,627.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 115,680 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

BWXT opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

