AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 35,998 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 57.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,998 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $247.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.20 and a 12 month high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 328.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

