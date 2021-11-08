AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,054 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $562,062 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,403.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

