Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,546 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Aramark worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

ARMK stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

