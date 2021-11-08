Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 124.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABUS. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.57. 59,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,054. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $354.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.55.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

