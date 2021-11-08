Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.