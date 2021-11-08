Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. 657,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,667. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

