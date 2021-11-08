Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $50,534.10 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $50,534.10 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00078304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,514.60 or 1.00040084 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.48 or 0.07044974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020523 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,951,497 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

