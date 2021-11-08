Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARESF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.48.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

