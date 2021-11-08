Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,389,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASND opened at $160.68 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

