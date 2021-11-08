ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

