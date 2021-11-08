Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €18.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.44 ($21.69).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.