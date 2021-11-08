Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.34.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.54 on Thursday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.