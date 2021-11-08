Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. Astec Industries has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astec Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Astec Industries worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

