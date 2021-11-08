Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

