Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AY opened at $39.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AY. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
