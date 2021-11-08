Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AY opened at $39.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AY. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

