Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW stock remained flat at $$85.96 on Friday. 8,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,568. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

