AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,586. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

