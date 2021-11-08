Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Up 9.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) was up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 567,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,512,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.