Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.16

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 56926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $1,606,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

