Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 642.78 ($8.40).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 609.60 ($7.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.13. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 46.26.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

