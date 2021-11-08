Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 642.78 ($8.40).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 609.60 ($7.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.13. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 46.26.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

