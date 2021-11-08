Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AVDX stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Avant Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

