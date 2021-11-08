Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $228.00 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

